A BBC Radio presenter branded a listener "thick as mince" and sarcastically called them a "b***h" after reading their complaint out live on air.

BBC Radio Lancashire breakfast show host Graham Liver was responding to his coverage of this year’s new The Apprentice line-up on Tuesday morning (23 January), when the exchange took place.

The angry listener tells Mr Liver to do better research on his show.

“Rant over. Thanks. Stop being so camp'," the listener’s complaint concluded, to which Liver replied: "Ooh... You b***h. I don't know what you mean."

Laughter filled the studio before the presenter regained composure.