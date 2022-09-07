RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Meet the queens battling it out in season four

BBC has shared a teaser clip giving a glimpse of the 12 new queens that will battle it out in the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Copper Topp, Cheddar Gorgeous, and Pixie Polite are among the divas who will try to claw their way to claim the title, Britain’s Next Drag Superstar.

“I will slice, dice, chop up the runway in my nine-inch heels,” contestant Sminty Drop says in the teaser.

The new series comes to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 22 September at 9pm.

