Listen: BBC’s Stephen Nolan addresses allegations he shared explicit photograph

Stephen Nolan has said he is “deeply sorry” after a newspaper report claimed he had shared a sexually explicit photograph of Stephen Bear.

A number of claims were made about the BBC presenter in The Irish News on Tuesday 15 August, including that he had sent the image of the reality TV star in 2016.

“I am not ignoring the story. It is just that the BBC has processes in place to deal with staff complaints and I do need to totally respect those processes,” Mr Nolan said, addressing the allegations on his radio show on Friday.

“I can say one thing though and it is that I am sorry. There was a photograph, it was widely available on the internet and I was talking to a long-term friend and peer outside of work.

“I am deeply sorry.”