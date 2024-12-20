First look at BBC Strictly 20th anniversary show as famous faces reunite

Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional partners from the show's history have reunited for a special 20th anniversary episode.

Past couples including Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will appear on the programme to reminisce about their time on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Saturday, 21 December.