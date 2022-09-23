Scottish presenter Kaye Adams is “determined to go out with a bang” as she is set to enter the ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women’s panelist said she could only “hope that I don’t trip over and land on my backside” ahead of the first episode.

The BBC show returns tonight, 23 September, at 7pm on BBC One and will feature Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Jaye Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, James Bye and Helen Skelton.

Sign up for our newsletters.