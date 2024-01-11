The Traitors’ Harry breaks down in tears with guilt over banishing ‘idol’

The Traitors contestant Harry broke down in tears after he voted to banish his "idol" in Thursday's (11 January) roundtable.

The British Army engineer, 22, struggled as he tried to remain loyal to his friend while not giving away his role as a traitor.

Harry left the table in tears as the latest contestant was eliminated from the series.

"He was literally my idol and then to have to betray him... I just had to keep saying over in my head that 'it's just a game'," he later said.