The Traitors’ Jaz opens up on moment he found out father led double life

The Traitors' Jaz candidly opened up to his fellow contestants about the moment he found out his father was leading a double life.

The national account manager, 30, from Manchester, told the group that he discovered his father had a second family aside from his own, and was even a grandfather.

Jaz said he would use winnings from The Traitors to "rebuild" his family.

"That level of betrayal is difficult to experience at a young age. You start to think, can you trust people?" he said.

Jaz added that he hopes "nobody else in the world" goes through what he did.