Traitors exchange tense words after Harry and Paul vote to banish Ash

The Traitors had a tense exchange on Wednesday's episode (10 January) after Harry and Paul voted to banish Ash last week.

After a high-pressure roundtable, the faithfuls voted to send Brian home - but Ash was left fuming after her fellow traitors almost condemned her to that fate.

Admitting she felt "very f***ing p***ed off," at Harry and Paul, Ash urged her fellow traitors to work as a team if they were to stand a chance of winning, before Paul tried to explain the reasoning behind his choice.