Bella Hadid teases new makeup line after Charlotte Tilbury contract ends

American model Bella Hadid has teased fans with a new makeup line after her contract with Charlotte Tilbury has reportedly ended.

The supermodel, who previously advertised Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick range, has hinted at her new venture on Instagram.

The 27-year-old has posted two videos promoting a new range called Orebella.

One of the videos is captioned by Hadid as: “My baby. My passion.”

The model is reportedly all set to launch the cosmetics and wellness venture, which is going to make a debut on 2 May.