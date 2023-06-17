Beyoncé has taken her Renaissance tour to Cologne, Germany, and stopped the show part-way through to help with an extra-special task.

After catching a glimpse of a fan’s sign, the singer was handed an envelope to do their gender reveal, as the audience cheered in anticipation.

“...Girls...congratulations!”, she said playfully, announcing the news.

Meanwhile, blue balloons were being waved through the crowd in honour of her own daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, who has a huge dance moment during the show.