Beyoncé releases new song Break My Soul ahead of Renaissance album

Beyoncé Knowles has dropped her new single Break My Soul announcing the launch of ‘Renaissance’, her seventh studio album which will be out on Friday 29 July.

"Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night," she sings in her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging”, the artist said talking about the new album in an interview with Harper’s Bazar.