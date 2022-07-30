Beyoncé releases first act of new Renaissance album

Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance has finally been released with a trailer promoting the First Act, which was published on social media at midnight.

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early”, Beyonce wrote online, thanking fans for not listening to a leaked version that came out hours before the official release.

"It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient”, she added.

