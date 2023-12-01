Beyoncé shines in sequined bodysuit at Renaissance film premiere in London

Singer Beyonce certainly dressed to impress at the London premiere of her Renaissance tour on Thursday (30 November).

Accompanied by husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, 11, she shined in a sequined black bodysuit and showed off her new platinum locks.

The star later changed into a dazzling silver beaded bodysuit embellished with blue jewel detailing.

The calendar highlight of the year brought out her celebrity friends in force.

Taylor Swift headed to London especially to attend the premiere and spent time meeting fans on the red carpet.