Taylor Swift attends Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour film premiere in London

Taylor Swift attended Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour film premiere in London on Thursday 30 November.

The singer, 33, turned up for the star-studded London premiere in a sparkling silver Balmain gown, having landed in London just a few hours earlier after boarding her private jet in Kansas City.

Swift is supporting her friend after Beyonce made an appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Hollywood on 11 October, after which Swift devoted an entire Instagram post to Beyoncé, praising the star and her influence.