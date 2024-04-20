The first episode of Britain's Got Talent 2024 also served up the first golden buzzer of the series for a beautiful rendition of 'Tomorrow' from the musical Annie.

Sydnie Christmas, a gym receptionist from Kent, was awarded the esteemed Buzzer by judge Amanda Holden after bringing many in the audience to tears.

The 28-year-old sang a stripped-down version of 'Tomorrow', which Holden says is Simon Cowell's "worst song".

A Golden Buzzer sends the contestant straight through to the live shows and a judge can only press it once per season.