AI judges perform The Greatest Showman in bizarre Britain’s Got Talent audition

Watch as the Britain’s Got Talent judges take centre stage in AI form as part of a bizarre audition.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli watch on stunned as singing group RASK AI use technology to make their famous faces sing The Greatest Showman in Saturday’s upcoming episode.

Ant and Dec, meanwhile, are left in stitches at the side of the stage.

The transformation sees Simon in the role of ringmaster to lead the other judges in a rendition of the title track from the 2017 musical.

Britain’s Got Talent returns with a new series on Saturday 20 April at 7:30pm on ITV1.