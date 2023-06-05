Members of the Britain’s Got Talent audience appeared to boo as Viggo Venn was announced as the shock winner on Sunday night (4 June).

The high-vis-wearing comedian beat tough competition to scoop the £250,000 prize and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, but his win didn’t go down well with everyone.

Boos could be heard as Ant and Dec spoke to Viggo after announcing the shock result.

He won the public vote, with 13-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor and 13-year-old Lilliana Clifton also named in the top three.

Surprisingly, inspirational dancer Musa Motha and young oprah singer Malakai Bayoh both missed out on the final three.