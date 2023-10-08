Big Brother fans get first glimpse of 16 housemates heading into reboot

Ahead of Big Brother UK’s launch tonight (8 October), clips have been shared to social media teasing the 16 contestants that will be entering the house.

Imitating the show’s iconic eye logo, 16 eyes flash up on screen, giving a sneak peek of who we can expect to see - and it’s a mixture of old and young faces.

The launch show was pre-recorded on Saturday (7 October), although no details of the cast have been revealed.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are taking over hosting duties for the ITV version, which starts at 21:00 BST.