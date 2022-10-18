DC’s upcoming film Black Adam was originally Rated R by the Motion Picture Association and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the organisation to agree to lower the rating to the crew’s desired PG-13.

According to producer Beau Flynn, the original cut of the film had Dwayne Johnson’s title character violently killing up to 10 different people.

“It took four rounds [with the MPA], and [the film] just got the PG-13, I think, four or five weeks ago,” he said.

Black Adam is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language”.

