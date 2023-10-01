Bradley Walsh falls down flight of stairs whilst hosting Blankety Blank

He’s used to making people laugh with his own jokes, but comedian and presenter Bradley Walsh had viewers in hysterics when he took a tumble down some stairs on the set of Blankety Blank.

Losing his footing, Walsh plummeted to the floor as he tripped behind former footballer Jill Scott on Saturday night’s show.

Attempting to play it cool, the presenter ran down the remaining stairs before he got hold of his balance.

The camera then revealed a wooden box behind Jill’s seat which Bradley had tripped over.

Joking with his guests he said: “I could have had you there.”