Actor Brendan Fraser revealed on the Graham Norton Show how The Whale helped him understand the struggles of people with obesity.

The 54-year-old explained that wearing a 330lb fat suit while shooting The Whale made him appreciate how “physically and emotionally” strong overweight people are.

“When the costume came off, I could still feel the undulation and I grew to appreciate how strong physically and emotionally a person of that size has to be”, Mr Fraser said.

The actor portrays a morbidly obese English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter in the upcoming film.

