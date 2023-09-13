Brian Conley addresses BBC boss row rumours in message to fans as he quits EastEnders

Brian Conley has addressed rumours of a row with BBC bosses as he announced he is quitting his role as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders.

In a video message to fans, Conley said: “It was a tough decision, but it is true, I am going, and I made that decision for many reasons. It is tough because they are such a wonderful crowd, both in front of the cameras and behind the cameras, and I have loved my three years there.

“So, that’s the truth in the reports. There are reports saying I clashed with TV bosses and the crew. I didn’t clash with anyone. I have gone with their blessings.”