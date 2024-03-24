Brian Cox defends ‘celebrities’ taking over leading theatre roles

Succession star Brian Cox has defended celebrities who become West End theatre stars, as he begins his role in Eugene O’Neill’s family drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

During an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, she questioned the idea that castings could be a marketing tactic to sell more tickets to shows.

“It’s people who have earned their spurs as actors”, he responded. “I’ve done a fair amount over the years in the theatre...it’s a kind of nonsense in a way.”