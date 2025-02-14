Renee Zellweger has recalled how her Bridget Jones co-star Colin Firth made her cry on first day filming their new film, Mad About The Boy.

The much-anticipated fourth film in the Bridget franchise hit cinemas in the UK on Thursday (13 February), and sees everyone’s favourite heroine navigating life following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the Bridget actor revealed she felt very emotional returning to the set to film with Firth.

She said: “There was Colin was standing there in all his Mark Darcy, with his little suitcase, I started welling up.”