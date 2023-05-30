Ant McPartlin falls on stage during live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Ant McPartlin suffered a nasty fall on stage just minutes into the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final on Monday night (29 May).

The presenter can be seen slipping and crashing down on his back as he joined co-host Declan Donnelly and 2009 series winners Diversity on stage.

“If you didn’t catch that on telly, that was quite a heavy fall,” McPartlin said after dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo helped him back onto his feet.

