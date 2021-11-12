Popstar Britney Spears wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of a court hearing which may end her conservatorship .

The video, shared on Instagram by her Sam Asghari, shows Britney dancing around and regularly pointing towards the now iconic slogan on the shirt.

Ashgari appears to be wearing the same style t-shirt but in black, with the top also including the phrase: “It’s a human rights movement.”

The singer is due in court on Friday (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years.