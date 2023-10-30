Britney Spears teaches Loose Women stars how to dance in newly emerged clip

Footage has emerged of singer Britney Spears teaching the Loose Women panelists how to dance.

The singer, who has hit the headlines recently following the release of her memoir The Woman In Me, appeared on the show back in 2016.

In the clip, released on the Loose Women Instagram page, Spears teaches a short routine to Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha, Ruth Langsford, and Janet Street-Porter.

The clip was captioned: “The release of Britney’s new memoir has us revisiting the time she paid us a special visit in the studio in 2016, she even gave us a dance lesson.”