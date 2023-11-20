Jamie Lynn Spears opens up on last conversation with Britney before I’m a Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about a conversation she had with her sister Britney before entering the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

On Monday's (20 November) episode, the former Zoey 101 star admitted to Fred Sirieix that "every family fights" as she detailed the last time the pair spoke.

Jamie Lynn also shared what it was like growing up with their mother, Lynne Spears.

"She literally believed we were the best in the world," she said.

It comes amid fears Jamie Lynn will quit the show after she struggled through her first trial on Sunday.