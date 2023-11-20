Jamie Lynn Spears struggled through her first trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The actor, 32, completed a skydive and a critter-filled challenge - the “Temple of Doom” - alongside Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard before arriving in camp on Sunday’s opening episode (19 November).

She was showered in green ants before helping her fellow contestants win all six stars - and a full house of meals on the first night.

Despite impressing in the trial, reports on Monday claimed Spears is struggling in camp, with fears growing she might “quit” the show.