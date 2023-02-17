Bruce Willis declared “nothing can keep him down” in a clip from Comedy Central’s Roast in 2018.

The footage has resurfaced after it was revealed on Thursday (16 February) that the 67-year-old actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Mr Willis had previously been diagnosed with aphasia, where a person has difficulties with language and speech, but this has progressed to dementia.

“I’ve been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, restaurant critics, divorce lawyers, male pattern baldness, and none of it stopped me because I’m still Bruce f***ing Willis,” the Hollywood legend said.

