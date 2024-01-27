Daniel Kaluuya and Kevin Bridges shared their Breaking Bad obsessions in front of Bryan Cranston while all three shared the sofa on Graham Norton.

“I went to the Breaking Bad tour in Albuquerque. I put the Heisenberg hat on, and they gave me blue candy,” Kaluuya told the Breaking Bad star on Friday, 26 January.

Scottish comedian Bridges too shared his fixation, revealing that he used to have a Breaking Bad doormat, and still has Cranston’s autobiography and a poster of him as Walter White.

Cranston gave an unsettled response in jest, raising his eyebrows and nudging his head towards Bridges.