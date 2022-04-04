BTS member falls during Grammys performance

J-Hope made a 'smooth as sugar' recovery after slipping on stage at the Grammys.

Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is a part of South Korean boy band BTS.

He appeared to stumble doing the bands performance of Butter at the Grammys 2022, but quickly recovered.

J-Hope became the sixth member of the group to test positive for Covid at the end of March, throwing doubt on whether the band would be able to perform at the Grammys on April 3.

