Some Call of Duty: Warzone players are becoming frustrated with their teammates quitting matches. So much so, that they are requesting Activision to introduce some kind of penalty for anyone who quits early.

“Might as well call every game mode “solos” or “solos pending” since no one can ever stay in a full game. They gotta implement some penalty for quitting out, this is ridiculous!” writes one disgruntled player on Reddit.

