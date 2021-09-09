It has been over a year since Call of Duty: Warzone released and it continues to be a massive financial success for Activision. The battle-royale is raking in over $5m (£3.6m) every day and is seeing the largest year on year increase of any videogame at the moment.

No doubt due to Call of Duty’s growing success, Activision recently made the decision to have all its core studios working on the franchise in some form or another. The company is also currently facing a discrimination lawsuit filed by the State of California for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment.