Call of Duty: Warzone has banned another 50,000 cheaters from the popular online battle royale game mode.

Developer Raven made the announcement by posting a brief anti-cheat update on Twitter, writing: “Two Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. Targetting repeat offenders and much more.”

Cheaters have been a huge problem since the game launched in March 2020, with over half a million accounts banned within 12 months of Warzone going live.

The behaviour that leads to bans can include the use of cheats or hacks, which are forbidden under Warzone rules.