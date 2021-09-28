The US Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that its employees faced harassment and discrimination. Rather than let the lawsuit go to court, Activision has already agreed to create an $18mn (roughly more than £13mn) fund to compensate employees. Any left over funds will either be donated to charity or used to create diversity and inclusion initiatives at the company.

Activision is still facing a similar lawsuit which was filed back in July by the state of California and also accused the company of fostering a toxic workplace culture.