Watch: Johnny Depp arrives for opening night of Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival sprung into life on Tuesday 16 May, as Hollywood stars and directors arrived for the 76th .

Johnny Depp was spotted walking the famous red carpet, with the premiere of his Louis XV period drama, Jeanne du Barry, opening the event.

He was seen with co-stars Melvil Poupaud, Pascal Greggory, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, director Maiwenn, Diego Le Fur, and Pauline Pollmann.

Jeanne du Barry has been billed as Depp’s comeback film, following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.