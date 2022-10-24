Leslie Jordan: Actor dies in car crash aged 67

Leslie Jordan has died in a car crash in Hollywood today, 24 October, at the age of 67.

The Emmy award-winning actor was best known for his roles in shows such as Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.

Aside from acting, Jordan was known for lifting spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic with daily Instagram videos, where he would share anecdotes and perform skits.

Jordan's representatives said: "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

