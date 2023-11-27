Exclusive: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss ‘star’ in new Cassetteboy climate callout

Cassetteboy uses a Nelly mash-up to take aim at Rishi Sunak’s back-tracking on climate change, this exclusive first look shows.

The ‘Don’t COP Out’ campaign, produced with Ecologi.com, sees the viral film set to the rhythm of Nelly’s hit ‘Hot in Herre’.

In this satirical spin, the lyrics have been reworked, using snippets from Sunak’s and other key figures’ recent speeches to reflect the UK government’s failure to uphold climate commitments and recent reversal of green policies.

The film also features ‘cameo’ appearances from Liz Truss, Michael Gov,e and David Cameron.

Don’t COP Out - To prioritise progress for the planet ahead of COP29 in 2024, join businesses reducing their emissions with Ecologi. Start by calculating your current emissions here.