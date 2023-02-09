James Corden’s Late Late Show set to be replaced by Comedy Central reboot

The Late Late Show with James Corden is set to be replaced by a reboot of Comedy Central’s @midnight, according to reports.

Deadline claims CBS is shaking up the late-night landscape by bringing back the old series, which ran for 600 episodes from 2013 to 2017.

The outlet reports @midnight has been chosen for the 12:30am time slot currently occupied by The Late Late Show.

Last year, it was revealed Corden would be putting away his late-night desk later this spring, and it now seems the franchise will end for good after almost three decades.

