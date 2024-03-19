Former Big Brother host Davina McCall speaks out on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu clash

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall has given her view on the drama surrounding celebrity housemate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, following her eviction last week.

The former Love Island star clashed with presenter AJ Odudu and panellist Layton Williams during Friday’s episode of Late and Live (15 March), claiming she was badly edited on the show.

The 56-year-old presenter, who hosted the show when it first aired on Channel 4, told Virgin Radio UK: “It’s the bits of yourself that you don’t like so much that you see and you think ‘urgh’, so I understand. We all have to appreciate that for Ekin-Su it’s a very hard thing to do. You’re going somewhere that is high pressure.”