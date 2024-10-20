Chris McClausland applauded for ‘beautiful’ Strictly moment that saw him dance alone

Blind comedian, Chris McCausland, is being praised by Strictly Come Dancing viewers after a “beautiful” routine that saw him dance alone.

McCausland, along with his partner, Dianne Buswell, danced to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which has become synonymous with Liverpool football fans.

In one section of the routine, Buswell steps aside as McCausland takes to the floor by himself, despite not being able to see.

“Did I do ok?”, he was heard asking her after the performance, to which she responded: “I’m so proud of you.”