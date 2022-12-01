Christine McVie: Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘best friend’ and Fleetwood Mac bandmate

Stevie Nicks has led tributes to her "best friend in the whole world" and fellow Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie.

The music icon tweeted a picture of a handwritten note, which said: "I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over."

She shared the lyrics of Haim's Hallelujah, a song about the passing of a friend, saying she "always knew" she'd "need these words one day."

