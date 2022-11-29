'Couture' Christmas tree unveiled at London's Victoria and Albert Museum

A ‘couture’ Christmas tree installation created by a London-based Korean fashion designer has been unveiled at the Victoria and Albert museum in south Kensington.

Miss Sohee’s piece was inspired by angels and stars, taking the form of a dramatic 3.5 metre-long dress.

The gown features a crepe-de-chine inner dress and a cascading snow-white silk chiffon cape, and Swarovski crystal embellishments.

“I thought translating the tree into a dress would be so amazing for this project,” Miss Sohee said of her concept.

