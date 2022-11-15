Peter Crouch and Paul Potts to release Christmas album in aid of LGBT+ charity

Peter Crouch and opera singer Paul Potts have teamed up to release a Christmas album to raise money for LGBT+ charity Stonewall.

The former England international footballer and the Britain’s Got Talent winner have collaborated on the eight-track record, which features popular football terrace chants with a classical twist.

All profits from “Crouchy Conducts the Classics” will help fund the charity’s work combating LGBT+ oppression across the globe, including World Cup host country Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

“We’ve taken the best terrace chants, and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them,” Crouch said.

