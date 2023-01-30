Colin Farrell reveals he suffered with long Covid for six months

Colin Farrell has revealed that he suffered with long Covid for six months after catching the virus for the first time.

Speaking to CBS’ Tracy Smith with his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson, the Irish actor recalled how he went out running around a week after he became infected.

“I messed myself up,” he said.

Farrell caught Covid again earlier in January, meaning he had to miss out on the Critics’ Choice Awards, and has since vowed to take it easy.

