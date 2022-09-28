Superfans of the Foo Fighters enthused over their love of the band as they arrived for the stateside Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

After a six-hour farewell gig at London's Wembley Stadium earlier in September, the band put on another star-studded show in Los Angeles for the second of two special performances.

Among those who took to the stage at the Kia Forum on Tuesday (27 September) was Dave Grohl's daughter, Joan Jet, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and Miley Cyrus.

Hawkins was the band’s drummer from 1997 until he died aged 50 in Bogota on 25 March.

