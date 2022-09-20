Post Malone has reassured fans he’s doing well after a “nasty” fall during his concert in St Louis.

The artist was performing his hit song “Circles” when he tripped and fell into an onstage opening that had been used to move his guitar.

After receiving medical attention for around 15 minutes backstage, Malone finished the gig.

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good - they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said, addressing the incident on social media over the weekend.

