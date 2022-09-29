Celebrities and friends of Coolio have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, after his death was announced on Wednesday evening.

Kenan Thompson, who worked with Coolio on the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, shared a photo of the artist on Instagram, with the caption: “Damn Homie!!! Rest in Power!!!”.

Fellow rapper Ice Cube tweeted that he witnessed “first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry” while Michelle Pfeiffer said Coolio was a “gifted artist” and “nothing but gracious”.

