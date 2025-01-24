Dale Vince and BBC Question Time audience member in heated Israel clash

An angry BBC Question Time audience member clashed with energy green specialist Dale Vince over conflict in the Middle East.

The audience member hit out at Mr Vince for his comments on “genocide in Palestine” during Thursday night’s episode (23 January), as host Fiona Bruce was forced to step in.

Addressing Mr Vince, the audience member said: “Can I take issue with you over you saying that genocide has been caused in Palestine? How dare you say that? Genocide happened to six million Jews in the Second World War, where is the equivalence? “

The man then told Mr Vince: “You’re ill-informed, my friend.”

Mr Vince acknowledged the 7 October attack, but stressed the severity of the "brutalisation of Palestine”.